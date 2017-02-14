Tue Feb 14 12:30:07 CAT 2017

Team appointed to probe death of Muvhango Lukhaimane's mom 2017-02-14 10:00:20.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | Limpopo police have appointed a five-member task team to investigate the mysterious death of the mother of Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane.

The death of Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane's mother is still a mystery. /Thulani Mbele

This after the decomposed body of the old woman was found at her home in Thohoyandou, Venda, in December last year.

Shockingly, police sources say one of the people they are scrutinising is a member of the family.

A police official close to the investigation said they decided to zoom into the family as they could not find any signs of forced entry at the house where the granny was killed.

It is understood that the elderly woman, a school teacher who was scheduled to retire at the end of last month, may have been killed by being doused with acid.

Provincial police spokesman Maano Sadiki confirmed they were investigating a case of murder. "A task team has been appointed and investigations are underway.

"We are currently looking at a number of leads and we are appealing to any person with information to use the toll-free number 086-001-0111 to assist the police to solve the case," said Sadiki.

He told Sunday World that their records indicated that the woman was never reported missing by the family before her discovery.

"As such, that leaves our investigations wide open with a lot of possibilities," he said.

Lukhaimane's mother was found dead on December 19 by her son-in-law who had come to visit her.

According to two neighbours, they had not seen her for five days when the son-in-law inquired about her whereabouts.

Lukhaimane, a lawyer by profession, confirmed the death of her mother over the festive season and said she was still coming to terms with her loss.

"I'm still devastated by the loss of my mother. As a family we are still searching for answers and we are in contact with the police daily to get an update on their investigations.

"So far, they have told us that they don't have a suspect," said Lukhaimane.