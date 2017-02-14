Tue Feb 14 10:30:09 SAST 2017

Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane had her son arrested 2017-02-14 09:59:52.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane allegedly had her son arrested for theft while she was in the running to replace Thuli Madonsela as public protector in late 2015.

Metro FM breakfast show host DJ Glen Lewis. Picture credit: Veli Nhalpo.

Lukhaimane - who has two kids with the legendary DJ and Metro FM breakfast show host Glen Mpotseng Tshinaba, popularly known as DJ Glen Lewis - opened a case of theft against her son Khathutshelo (25) at Douglasdale police station in September 2015.

It emerged that Lukhaimane alleged that her son had stolen numerous appliances at her house in Fourways, Joburg, and pawned them.

According to a police statement, among the items stolen from Lukhaimane's house were a fridge, microwave, LG Flat Screen TV, a Samsung TV and a washing machine.

Douglasdale police spokeswoman Bertha Kgasoane confirmed the case but revealed that it was later withdrawn in court.

"We can confirm that a suspect was arrested for theft after stealing appliances. The case went to court and it was withdrawn. The appliances were never recovered," said Kgasoane.

Lukhaimane refused to comment on the matter .

"The family is still mourning the loss of our beloved mother. We are not in a position to comment on ongoing police investigations," she said.

DJ Glen Lewis said he was never made aware of his son's arrest by either the police or his baby mama.

"I don't know anything about that, but he is my son. Otherwise it's a long story and, just like you, I'm in the dark," he said.