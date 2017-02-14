Tue Feb 14 15:28:09 SAST 2017

Ex-premier Cassel Mathale in mourning 2017-02-14 14:57:03.0 | Ngwako Malatji | A dark cloud has befallen former Limpopo premier Cassel Mathale. His younger brother Moshe, a SA National Defence Force major-general, committed suicide at the barracks in Pretoria two weeks ago.

Moshe, a former uMkhonto weSizwe combatant, hanged himself with a rope in his room after he allegedly clashed with his colleagues at work.

He was buried in Dan village, Tzaneen, on Sunday last week.

Mathale confirmed that Moshe, who was known as Kaizer Makeba in MK circles, committed suicide at work.

"The information we got was that he woke up from his Atteridgeville house and went to work, clad in his uniform. He mingled with his colleagues and left to go and smoke but disappeared. Upon inquiries, they found him dead in his room at the barracks," he said.

Mathale, an ANC MP, said he was devastated. He said Moshe fled the village and joined MK in 1989 when the apartheid security forces were harassing ANC members in Tzaneen.

"He travelled to Mozambique, Swaziland, Tanzania and two other countries were he received guerilla training. He later received conventional warfare training before he returned to South Africa in 1990 when the ANC was unbanned. He later joined the SANDF and was promoted to major-general," he said.

Moshe is survived by his wife and two children.