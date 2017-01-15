Sun Jan 15 10:02:01 SAST 2017

Mandela grandson nabbed for papgeld 2017-01-15 09:58:56.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | Nelson Mandela's grandson Mbuso has been languishing at the Johannesburg Corrections Centre, notoriously known as Sun City prison, for nine days.

Picture credit: Gallo Images

Unlike his late granddad who spent 27 years in jail to fight for freedom, he was nabbed for allegedly failing to maintain his minor child.

After spending the better part of his festive holidays in Cape Town and failing to appear at the Johannesburg Family Court in December for papgeld, a warrant of his arrest was issued.

Norwood police station officers picked him up from his grandfather's mansion in Houghton, north of Joburg, last Friday and frog-marched him to court.

His baby mama, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims that Mbuso blew R4-million of his inheritance and failed to set anything aside for his sprog.

Mbuso was awarded R4-million by his grandpa, who died in 2013.

