Sun Jan 15 11:32:00 CAT 2017

Bafana assistant coach Thabo Senong gives wife the boot 2017-01-15 11:08:33.0 | Batlile Phaladi | Bafana Bafana assistant coach Thabo Senong allegedly showed his wife a red card and kicked her out of their marital dugout after he accused her of cheating.

Picture credit: Simphiwe Nkwali

Senong gave Harriet Ramaswiela the boot after he discovered that she had been allegedly playing for other teams while he was away on national duty.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Ramaswiela confirmed that she was now staying at her parents' home in Pimville, Soweto.

"I'm still married to him and I still have the keys to the house. The thing is I have never cheated on anyone. I have never cheated," she said.

She refused to discuss their troubled marital affairs further. "I won't say anything further," Ramaswiela said.

