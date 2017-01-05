Thu Jan 05 16:24:44 SAST 2017

OPINION: My advice for the Class of 2016 2017-01-05 16:13:02.0 | Kgaugelo Masweneng | Times Media Digital intern Kgaugelo Masweneng offers advice to the Class of 2016 as she recalls her own matric results moment four years ago.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga celebrates with top achievers from the matric class of 2016. Photo Thulani Mbele

It’s 4am and I can’t sleep. When You Believe by Whitney Houston (featuring Mariah Carey) is on repeat. How can I sleep when I know my matric results are my ticket from the village to the city?

In case you’re wondering‚ I was born in a small farm village called Uitspanning ’A’‚ Limpopo. It is a place so small‚ it’s a dot on the map. My school journey started at Mapula Primary School‚ continued at Bloempoort Combined School and then I went to Ngwato-a-mphela Secondary School.

As I lay there sleepless four years ago I already knew what my father would say‚ how my mother would try to be strong for me‚ but pass remarks anyway. I know how my sister was going to say I was playing throughout the year and how I won’t qualify to go study at the University of Pretoria. Because in my house that’s the only institution that counts.

I think this is the case with most matric learners. It’s the start of the journey of your parents‚ and your family‚ living their dreams through you.

Take‚ for example‚ my sister sending off an application for a BA in Internal Auditing — something slightly out of my reach — as a second option to UP without my consent. And another one to the University of Johannesburg where at least I got to choose courses I preferred. They were not bothered because in their minds UP was the only varsity I should go to.

But I took a conscious decision that I would study at the University of Johannesburg‚ where my application for both accommodation and a course were successful. I studied for a BA Journalism where I majored in Political Sciences. Journalism was my first option. This is what I had decided on since Grade 11 after I won the Young Communicators awards by the Sowetan and Anglo-American at provincial level.

My mother‚ being the humble‚ accepting woman she is‚ was happy I was going to school‚ the rest was details. My father was rather disappointed.

Mind you‚ UJ was in the news for the deadly stampede the previous year so‚ according to him‚ his daughter deserved better. The disappointment lasted until my graduation day when I have never seen him so proud.

Two of my brothers studied Law at UP and my sister studied education there They are little ambassadors. They’re a bunch of loudmouths really‚ so all of them planted a silent inferiority complex in me. This will be familiar to many students — every family wants to have engineers‚ pilots‚ lawyers and doctors; the rest are disappointments.

So I know what it’s like for many matrics today. It’s that moment when the national 72.5% pass rate is meaningless to you. The only numbers you are concerned about are your results.

My hour of truth came and‚ yes‚ I got a “B”‚ proudly showed my sister my results but it didn’t mean anything to her because‚ even though I qualified for a Bachelors‚ I did not qualify to go study Internal Auditing at UP.

You see this is the other side of the blade. For some‚ passing means nothing if you don’t qualify for prestigious courses. But it can mean nothing if at the end of the day your parents can’t afford to pay your registration fee‚ accommodation and groceries for the month.

This is the reality of most learners facing the emotional trauma of a new life‚ perhaps in a different province.

If you are lucky enough and you make it to the registration queue‚ you have to keep in mind that you are a first-year and the struggle has only just began.

Your high school friends will be scattered through different varsities and colleges. You have to start over.

You will realise that your fashion sense does not make sense. If you happen to live in a university residence‚ be ready for senior students to traumatise your life and make you feel inferior. Don’t beat yourself up if you can’t find your lecture halls‚ you’ll get used to it within a month.

Then there’s the long queue at the finance department‚ if you are lucky NSFAS (the National Student Financial Aid Scheme) will be paying your fees.

The most important thing is making sure you enrol for a qualification that not only suits your abilities and interests‚ but which is also chosen by you.

You don’t want to be one of those students who change their course every year‚ or the Accounting student who clearly belongs in Teaching or Interior Design.

Finally‚ if you didn’t make it‚ don’t commit suicide or consider yourself a failure. Yes‚ in this country‚ education helps to get you into the marketplace‚ but it’s not the only way. — TMG Digital