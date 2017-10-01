Sun Oct 01 11:55:23 CAT 2017

Sunglasses: the master of accessories - some eye wear can leave you R30k poorer 2017-10-01 10:08:17.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane | Wealthy South Africans are parting with a fortune for designer sunglasses to accessorise their wardrobes.

Millions of rands are being spent by bling consumers on flashy eye wear.

Vision Optometrists in Cresta, Joburg, has already sold three pairs of its most expensive sunglasses on offer this year.

The retailer sells various designer sunglasses, with German brand Linberg, at R32000 a pair, being the most expensive.

The brand's market is mostly black people, more so the rich .

The second most expensive pair, a Dita brand, costs R31000 at Lumina boutique at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton.

Sunglass Hut sells various brands from the cheaper to the most pricey.

Marketing manager Earl Kopoledi said the most expensive brand is Cazal, for R25000, followed by Tom Ford which can be bought for R20000.

He said their cheaper sunglasses are Vogue and Anet, selling from R1000 a pair.

"Our initial target was millennial clients but recently everybody wears sunglasses so we serve a broad demographic."

He said sunglasses are the master of accessories and are a must-have these days.

"Just like shoes and handbags, people should have multiple pairs of glasses that go with different outfits," he said.

This year, they have already sold two pairs of Cazal. The most popular brand is Ray-Ban.

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago said the most she had spent on sunglasses is R11000 on a pair of Chloe. "My other favourites are Prada and Gucci, I love sunglasses."

Like shoes, she collects sunglasses and has 67 pairs.

Rapper Stilo Magolide owns more than 10 pairs. The most expensive pair in his collection is a Cartier, bought for R7500.

Swazi actress and presenter Amanda du-Pont owns 50 pairs of sunglasses but has never paid for them. "I am a cheapskate, all my sunglasses are freebies. Most of them are Ray-Ban because it is my favourite brand."

Khalianyanel@sundayworld.co.za

