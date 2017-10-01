Sun Oct 01 16:28:26 SAST 2017

Ale brewed locally to be showcased at world’s biggest ale festival 2017-10-01 15:44:03.0 | | The Zululand Brewery‚ based in a shed behind the George Hotel in Eshowe‚ Zululand‚ brews the only South African ale that will be showcased at the JD Wetherspoon‚ the world’s biggest real ale festival.

The UK-based‚ 12-day extravaganza runs from October 11 to 22 in almost 1‚000 Wetherspoon pubs across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The ales on show have been produced by 30 award-winning breweries — 25 from the UK‚ as well as five international brewers from Australia‚ USA‚ Spain‚ Sweden and of course‚ South Africa.

The Zululand Brewery‚ founded by the Chennells family in 1997‚ brews on site and sells its beer on tap at the George Hotel’s pub‚ the Pablo Esco Bar. The beer is not available anywhere else in South Africa.

Zululand Brewery’s beer master‚ Richard Chennells‚ said his Zululand Pale Ale is a new recipe‚ yet to be tried by seasoned beer lovers in the UK.

The brewery is no stranger to Britain’s JDW Festivals‚ having participated in five since 2010 – on four occasions with its signature Zulu Blonde beer brand that in 2010 was voted the best of the festival.

This year‚ he has brewed up a batch of Zululand Pale Ale for the first time. “We tweaked the recipe to get the right taste and have come up with a new‚ mildly fruity beer with a gentle hops aroma.”

Chennells brewed 110‚000 pints of Zululand Pale Ale over a two-day period in early September at the Wychwood Brewery in Cotswold town of Witney.

The beer then spends time fermenting and is then distributed.

Once the ale goes on tap on October 11‚ said Chennells‚ he will be looking for comment from people he can trust – in other words‚ seasoned South African beer drinkers.

“I am getting South Africans over there to go into the pubs and taste the beer and send pics to me with feedback.”

He added that the UK is “always a good bet” for a beer holiday.

“Over the past few years the beer lists have increased in all pubs quite dramatically‚ loads of new UK-based micro breweries have popped up and lots of pubs sell beers from the USA which I personally love.”

Chennells returns to the UK in January 2018 where he will be brewing his famous Zulu Blonde beer for over 500 outlets in France.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.