Bekezela: Ex-waiter serves musical delights 2017-09-27 14:38:01.0 | Limakatso Khallianyane | Soul music artist Bekezela said working as a waiter taught him valuable lessons in life hence he wears a waiter's apron during performances.

Bekezela, 29, has been tipped as the next Nathi after he was spotted by music talent scouts and immediately signed into one of South Africa's respected music labels.

Born Bothwell Nkomo, Bekezela said the most important lesson he walked away with from his job as a waiter was humility.

"I wear my apron because it is a sign of perseverance and humility. Being a waiter taught me to be humble and to treat people with respect. I also learned communications skills from that job," he said.

After moving from his birth place in Zimbabwe to Joburg in 2008 in search of his dream, Bekezela did not immediately find what he was looking for and opted to work as a waiter to keep the wolf from the door.

He worked at a popular outlet in Sandton for a year before he was head-hunted by record label Muthaland Entertainment two months ago.

Muthaland's Sipho Nyathela went looking for the artist after hearing him perform in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, where Nathi was also performing.

"When I moved here I thought there was a centre where I would meet the big artists and my music career would start immediately. But that was not the case," said Bekezela as he explained his situation when he arrived in SA.

"So I had to make a living by first working at a car wash and at a construction site."

He said his hit single, titled Bekezela just as his stage name, was born when he was digging a pit at a construction site.

"A melody hit me as I was digging and I recorded it on my phone. When I got home I wrote a letter to my girlfriend who was in Zimbabwe to say she must be patient, we will see each other soon.

"I recorded that song six years ago and have been pushing it myself as an independent artist. Most of my songs are centred around hope, love and perseverance."

