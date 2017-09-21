Thu Sep 21 10:28:08 SAST 2017

Rebecca Malope has new album to delight many fans 2017-09-21 09:49:44.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane | Gospel music empress Rebecca Malope will give her millions of fans an early Christmas gift when she releases her 36th album next month.

Malope, who has been singing her lungs out for the past 34 years, told Sunday World that one of the best things about the upcoming album is that she has reunited with her former producer Percy Ingle. The two had worked together producing Malope's Umthombo in 2006 and uJehova Ungumadida in 2008.

Malope said after her experience working with Ingle, she decided to call him back because "he understands me".

"I was working with someone but he passed away and the only person who would get my concept was Percy," she said.

Ingle said they were cooking up a storm that is going to blow gospel music lovers away.

"It will be the same Rebecca but we have added a live theme into this 14-track album," he said.

Ingle said every time the two work together they produce fireworks.

"I am confident this album is going to turn platinum. We are a good combination that understands each other," he said.

Malope was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the South African Music Awards this year.

She said it felt good to be honoured and showed that her hard work is recognised.

