Thu Sep 14 16:17:03 SAST 2017

Passion for acting kept me going, says Xoli Zondi 2017-09-14 15:46:38.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane | Former Generations actress Xoli Zondi says passion and her love for acting kept her going during difficult times.

She said it gets so quiet and dry that one might be tempted to quit and look for a day job.

"My passion kept me going, but sometimes passion does not pay the bills. Some people look for alternatives to put bread on the table. I don't blame those who quit the industry to look for stability because they have to support their families. It gets tough even for established actors as they also have to attend auditions and still get rejected," Zondi said.

She told Sunday World that she will show her fans a side of her they have not been exposed before when she plays the lead role in e.tv's coming drama series Easy Money.

Zondi said her character Khosi is a mother, wife and teacher who gets lured into the web of ponzi schemes because she has financial problems. "She is an honest woman but gets trapped, becomes greedy, a liar and cheats," she said.

"To prepare for the role I observed the humility of teachers in my community," she said.

She said the new drama will entertain and educate as it will showcase the reality of ponzis.

Growing up Zondi did not know what she wanted to be and as a result studied journalism for a year at the Durban University of Technology. She dropped out when she fell pregnant and never went back.

Her first big break was on SABC1 sitcom Family Bonds.

Easy Money premiers on e.tv on Tuesday at 9.30pm.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.