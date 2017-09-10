Sun Sep 10 12:14:22 SAST 2017

Skhumba wins big at Comics' Choice Awards (Photos) 2017-09-10 11:15:57.0 | Aneesa Adams | Funny guy Skhumba Hlophe shone at the Savanna Comics' Choice Awards held at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City when he nabbed two major gongs last night.

Hlophe, who has just landed a bigger role on Kaya FM as co-host of the Friday morning drive show with Ndumiso Ngcobo, was nominated in four categories.

He was awarded the Comic of the Year award and the Flying Solo award.

Hlophe, simply known as Skhumba, saw his comedy career take off when he was one of the Nubreed Comedy's Young Gunz who appeared at the Soweto Comedy Festival seven years ago.

He also blew up the scene when he was a featured comedian in the first-ever Stand Up Zulu festival at the Playhouse in Durban in 2011.

Other jokers who scooped silverware include newcomer Thabiso Mhlongo, who snatched a Waldo for the Newcomer of the Year Category.

A new category, which was introduced for the first time this year, was taken by Nigerian Basketmouth when he was honoured with the Pan African Comic of the Year.

The event paid tribute to Lifetime Achievement recipient and comedy veteran Cyril Green, who died last month.

Other winners include Loyiso Gola for the Breakthrough Award while the Intermediate Award was given to Ebenhaezer Dibakwane.

The Comic's Pen Award went to Mojaki Lehoko.

Pretoria's super funny man Salesman took a Waldo for the Non-English Comic Category.

The Nando's Best Friend of Comedy Waldo was picked up by the Goliath & Goliath team.

Fan favourite Elton Mduduzi Ntuli also received a Waldo, for the Audience Choice Award.

The recipients wowed the audience with their comedy pieces as opposed to acceptance speeches.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.