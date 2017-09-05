Khanya Mkangisa gets into gear for next Tropika Island of Treasure
Actress Khanya Mkangisa is the first celebrity to be announced as a contestant for season eight of reality show Tropika Island of Treasure‚ which will be filmed in the Maldives.
Picture credit: Instagram.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Khanya couldn’t hide her excitement over the adventure that awaits her‚ although she admitted she still doesn’t feel she’s ready for the activities there.
“Maldives is a dream destination and so beautiful. I’m super excited to be part of this season‚ because I wanted to do it so much last year but I was shooting Isidingo at the time. I’ve been an avid watcher of the program‚ I love the activities and the game. Although I’ll admit I don’t think I’m as ready as I could be. So I’ll be hitting the gym to make sure that I am fit enough‚” she said.
Although Khanya could not share the names of other celebrities who will be joining her on the island‚ she revealed that they already did a photoshoot and got the chance to meet their competitors.
She said the rest of the group “seem like a fit” bunch and was certain they would have the best time on the island.
“We did a shoot together and just from that I could tell that we are going to have fun and share great moments together. We are actually a well-rounded group of people. We all know it’s a competition primarily‚ but we plan to enjoy ourselves while doing it‚” she said.
The show gives celebs a chance to pair up with ordinary people to compete for an impressive cash price.
Katlego Maboe was also announced as the host of the the SABC 3 show‚ set to begin in February 2018. The energetic Katlego is taking over from Minnie Dlamini who slayed as the host in the seventh season of the show.