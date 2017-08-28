Mon Aug 28 12:07:30 SAST 2017

R300 000 a piece bling panties 2017-08-28 11:41:46.0 | Batlile Phaladi | The late president Nelson Mandela was among black South African men who blew their wealth on luxury underwear.

La Perla body suit for R35000

This is according to La Perla boutique in Illovo, Sandton, that sells top of the range underwear - that cost up to R300000 a piece - for both men and women.

Owner Yolanda van Tonder says that a top black businessman has recently ordered undies laced with real gold thread for his wife. It will be delivered next month.

The bling order will be Van Tonder's sixth this year as she has already sold at least five similar thongs, pocketing R1.2million.

"Men love buying our products and the lacier the better. The late president Nelson Mandela loved La Perla's mens underwear and the finest cotton vests," said Van Tonder.

She said the store targets the A-plus income group and that she has been in the business of dressing the rich and famous for 26 years.

"Black men identify with La Perla and that is all they want," said Van Tonder. "One of the most loved items in the shop is the Maison range which is silk with embroidered lace."

Sunday World visited the store to see some of the luxurious lingerie on offer. Some of the items on display include camisoles, nightgowns and French knickers that will set you back up to R22000.

Van Tonder said that a number of local celebrities frequent her exclusive store to stock up on high-end lingerie.

Award-winning rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, said he has been buying top notch underwear for up to R4 500 since 2015.

"Times have changed. I buy what I can afford. My spouse and I buy underwear from R3000, R4500 and whatever we like.

"It is also about quality and spoiling yourself with the things you like," he said.

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago said: "The most expensive I have bought was a bra for R4000. It's about comfort and hygiene."

TV presenter and actress Boity Thulo said the most expensive underwear item she has ever bought was R3000.

A top businessman, who did not want to be named, said he pays for what he fantasises about: "If I imagine my woman in beautiful underwear, I go buy it even if it's R15000."

