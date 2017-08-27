Sun Aug 27 15:08:19 SAST 2017

UKZN students make Idols Top 16 2017-08-27 14:51:50.0 | Taschica Pillay | From leading the University of KwaZulu-Natal students in protest songs during strike action at the university‚ Minnie Ntuli is now among the top 16 in the 13th season of Idols.

Ntuli‚ a former SRC president‚ said singing on Idols was a totally different type of singing to that on campus.

“What is the same is that both types of singing is all about the message. What message do you want to send. When you sing you want to get a message across‚” said Ntuli.

Ntuli‚ a final year Bachelor of Arts (Legal studies) student and fellow Idols contestant‚ also who made the Top 16 last week‚ Tee Xaba‚ 18‚ a second-year drama and performance studies student‚ are both proudly carrying the University of KwaZulu-Natal flag high.

Ntuli said she was excited and nervous.

“I sacrificed my other life for this new life that I have been working so hard for. A lot has been going through my mind but I am prepared and excited. I want to win this competition. I believe we can change the world in many different ways and not just as a student activist but you can also change through your talent. It’s all about the passion and the harmonies‚” said Ntuli.

Ntuli‚ 23 of New Germany‚ started singing at the age of eight.

“My cousin who was on her death bed at the time requested my sister and I sing the song You Raise Me up. She also requested that I sing at her funeral. From then‚ music has been a way for me to connect with her. Music is bigger than just opening your mouth and letting out some tunes.”

She said last year she entered but only made it to the first round of the judges’ stage.

“Somizi said it is like you are singing for your aunty. People later messaged me to say go back‚ don’t give up. I have never been one to give up. This time I am going all the way‚” said Ntuli.

She said Idols is like growing up and saying one day I will be a princess.

“There is so much I want to do in my life. I knew my journey had to start here and win Idols. Khaya Mthethwa won Idols and has been doing amazing stuff. That’s the type of Idol I want to become. Being an Idol is not just about you but other people and how you influence them‚” said Ntuli.

Xaba of Southgate in Durban said it was her first time auditioning.

“When you are standing in the queue with thousands of people‚ you ask yourself what makes you special. How can I stand up and sing for the people. At the same time you hopeful to do something to make a positive impact. I never thought in my wildest dreams I would be here. I am so grateful and humbled. It’s been a surreal experience. I pinch myself and say this is really you on TV. My parents and entire family are so supportive and are loving this journey I am on‚” said Xaba.

On Sunday Idols fans will get to watch the first group of eight perform in a live show at 5pm on Mzansi Magic.

Ntuli and Xaba will perform with the second group on September 3.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.