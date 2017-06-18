Sun Jun 18 16:35:46 SAST 2017

Nomzamo Mbatha, Boity and Basetsana Kumalo party in style (Photos) 2017-06-18 15:50:27.0 | Emmanuel Tjiya | The crème de la crème of Mzansi showbiz rubbed shoulders last night at the world’s biggest champagne party at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Johannesburg.

Hosted by Moët & Chandon, the lavish day-to-night soirée saw 80 countries globally joining in on the fun; from 12:00pm in New Zealand to the end of the night in Mexico.

With DJ Zinhle on the decks and dropping an eclectic mix of club-bangers ranging from current radio tunes such as AKA’s The World is Yours to Kwesta’s classic hip-hop hit Ngud’ , the dance floor was quite grand.

Isibaya leading lady Nomzamo Mbatha, in her sweeping yellow and fuchsia bodycon gown, won the dance floor swinging her sexy hips like she was in a Beyonce music video.

Businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo, radio DJ Bridget Masinga, reality TV star Blue Mbombo and actress Linda Mtoba also showed off a few dance moves.

On the fashion front, birthday-girl and Generations: The Legacy actress Thando Thabethe opted for a tailored sequined peach suit.

TV personality Boity Thulo flaunted her figure in a blush-toned jumpsuit, while Mbombo looked sexy in an embellished Scalo gown with a thigh-high slit.

“My dress simply screams classy, sexy and champagne girl. I had the time of my life. DJ Zinhle’s set was too mean and she got me sweating. She is too good, I almost lost all my morals on the dance floor,” Mbombo jokingly said.

Broken Vows actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo was named best-dressed in an electric blue jumpsuit from her personal wardrobe, paired with a matching dramatic Gert Johan-Coetzee fur coat.

“Not a lot of thought went into my look. It was very last minute and it took me about 40 minutes to put it together,” Maphumulo pointed out.

“The event wasn’t very serious, so I wanted something quite relaxed and fun. Winning best-dressed female in flattering, it’s always great when people think that you are stylish.”

Other stars spotted on the night included Maps Maponyane, Dineo Moeketsi, Jessica Nkosi, Khanyi Dhlomo, Aaron Moloisi, David Tlale and Solo.

