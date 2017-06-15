Thu Jun 15 14:19:13 CAT 2017

Shekhinah gushes over working with Jason Derulo 2017-06-15 13:41:20.0 | Chrizelda Kekana | Songstress Shekhinah touched down in SA on Wednesday afternoon from Kenya where she had just “created magic” with US star Jason Derulo... and she couldn’t stop gushing about the experience.

Picture credit: Instagram

The Durban singer told TshisaLIVE that she was grateful for reality music show Coke Studio creating a platform for her to collaborate with the Wiggle hitmaker.

“We basically had two days to create beautiful musical magic. I took in every single moment and learnt so much. I was in Jason Derulo’s creative space and to see first hand how he does things was just breathtaking‚” she said.

Shekhinah explained that they had recorded at the Coke Studio in Nairobi‚ Kenya and she was exposed to “different elements” she had not previously thought of including in her music.

“I am now even more excited for my album‚ which will drop in September. Jason has also heavily influenced me. I mean the guy has worked with so many talented people‚ like Nicki Minaj‚” she said.

She said the first single from her album will drop on June 30 and she hopes people will see that she’s “ready to up the game” when it comes to her music.

