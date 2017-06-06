Tue Jun 06 16:34:44 CAT 2017

Men can make the world a better place - Sello Maake kaNcube 2017-06-06 15:58:02.0 | Taschica Pillay | If men could get their heads together‚ the world would be a better place.

Picture credit: Facebook

This is according to South African acting icon Sello Maake kaNcube‚ speaking at The Ubuntu Initiative: Men Taking Responsibility‚ which was launched in Durban on Wednesday morning.

“As men‚ if we can stand up and begin to take care of fixing all the wrong things that are happening‚ the world is definitely going to be a better place. All the social maladies that are happening are perpetrated by men. I have four boys and I want them to grow up in a healthy environment. Once you have healthy men‚ mentally‚ spiritually‚ physically‚ that would resonate in our environment‚” said Maake.

He said the initiative was designed to begin a conversation.

“Men need to start talking to each other. Using arts and theatre through song is powerful. The words and tunes sink into the minds of people and reignite the sense of humanness‚” said Maake.

The Ubuntu Initiative falls under the umbrella of the SA National Aids Council‚ and is a project by the national health department in conjunction with several municipalities. The campaign will take place on the sidelines of the 8th South African AIDS Conference‚ which takes place at Durban’s International Convention Centre from June 13 to 15.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the objectives of the initiative were to accelerate prevention in order to reduce HIV‚ TB and STI infections‚ reduce illness and death by proving treatment‚ care and adherence support for all‚ reach all key and vulnerable populations with comprehensive‚ customised and targeted interventions

“A review of data and recent developments within the general society‚ have revealed troubling levels of ill-health and poor social conduct among men‚” said Dhlomo.

He said other forms of risky behaviour that escalate the chances of ill-health amongst men were smoking and alcohol consumption.

Dhlomo said that‚ according to recent media reports‚ women were subjected to physical and sexual abuse and murder at the hands of men.

“The South African Health Demographic Survey reports that 28% of women have suffered physical violence‚ mainly from men. The recent spate of women dying at the hands of their men may soon be a thing of the past as government and civil organisations take the initiative and invite men into dialogue with solutions under the banner of the Ubuntu Initiative: Men Taking Responsibility‚” said Dhlomo.

TB ambassador Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu‚ a son of King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ said action needed to be taken against men who abuse women.

“This is a barbaric act. Women are supposed to be treated with love and peace. Hands off women and children. Stop abusing our nature and our future. We need to protect women and children. Young girls don’t belong to older men. Let younger people of the same age get together and create a future‚” said Zulu.

– Additional reporting by Lwandle Masoka

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.