Thu Jun 01 10:44:47 SAST 2017

'Forgotten' Nkululeko Tshirumbulaback on the small screen 2017-06-01 09:37:47.0 | Xolile Mtshazo | Former Muvhango and Generations: The Legacy actor Nkululeko Tshirumbula's acting career has been resuscitated

Picture credit: Instagram.

Famous for playing Gundo Mukwevho on SABC2's Muvhango and a short-stint last year as Vuyo on Generations: The Legacy on SABC1, Tshirumbula had become a forgotten man in the Mzansi entertainment industry.

But he confirmed this week that he was back on TV with a role on the e.tv glamorous wedding-planning drama Broken Vows. Tshirumbula has not been on TV since his Generations: The Legacy days. His character was written off and he was fired by the soapie's creator Mfundi Vundla, apparently for poor performance.

But just when he thought he had to concentrate solely on his car refurbishment business, the Mzansi Sexiest 2015 winner and Strictly Come Dancing finalist is back on the small screen.

"I've been spending the past few weeks shooting my scenes for Broken Vows. I was cast by my agent last year but didn't receive any feedback until recently when I was called to start shooting," he said.

He is scheduled to debut in mid-May when he plays the docile but unpredictable Andani Rabali. "Andani, my character, is put in a situation where he has to hide a big secret.

"He is a humble guy, often doing what he is asked without questioning the motive. He does not talk too much.

"I will not dump my small business, it is my baby. I customise cars and sell them. It's something I'm deeply passionate about. I love cars and will still find time for the business when not on set."

Tshirumbula's portrayal of Gundo Mukwevho on Muvhango was his first credited screen role, and going by the name Nkuli M, he has also dabbled in the world of house music DJing.

