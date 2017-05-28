Sun May 28 16:40:14 CAT 2017

Race on for prime spots at Durban July 2017-05-28 15:50:04.0 | Nivashni Nair | Undeterred by tough times‚ punters and party-seekers have already forked out thousands of rands to secure prime spots at this year’s Vodacom Durban July.

Somizi Mhlongo at the Durban July. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

With less than eight weeks to go‚ hospitality venues‚ whose tickets are between R4 500 and R5 360 each‚ are already putting up “sold out” signs.

Race organiser Gold Circle’s Gill Simpkins said it was common for venues to sell out before the event but not as quickly as this.

“This year it is earlier than normal which is a great sign for the day‚ considering the recession we find ourselves in‚” she said.

Economist Dawie Roodt said during tough economic times people give up international holidays in favour of local events. “Or sometimes these hospitality venues are secured by corporate companies‚” he said.

However‚ Roodt said the swift sales were more likely because people wanted to be seen at trendy events.

“We find especially with the up-and-coming middle class that there is a need to be seen sipping expensive champagne at events that are in fashion. It is about showing off.”

At least 50 000 people are expected to stream into Greyville Racecourse to watch the thoroughbreds storm down the home straight to the finish of the R4.25-million Durban July.

“Entrance tickets to Greyville Racecourse on the day can be purchased through Computicket for R220. The marquees arrange their own tickets but everyone still requires an entrance ticket.”

“Some marquees include this in their pricing and some may not so the customer must ask the question regarding entrance tickets. So far ticket sales are going along very well and we encourage everyone to get their tickets early‚” Simpkins said.

