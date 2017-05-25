Thu May 25 11:27:40 CAT 2017

Ma-E: Music is in his blood 2017-05-25 11:15:30.0 | Mduduzi Nonyane | If his street-inspired lyrics are anything to go by, then Ezee Hanabe is a rose that grew from concrete.

Picture credit: Kabelo Mokoena

Affectionately known by his stage name Ma-E, the rapper, now in his late 30s, burst onto the hip-hop scene in 2006 as a member of Teargas with his brother Bantu and Ntokozo Mdluli, who are popularly known as Ntukza and KO.

"I have always rejected being labelled as a rapper because I am influenced by kwaito," he says.

Ma-E grew up in Zondi and Senaoane, both in Soweto, until his mother shipped him off to a boarding school in Mbabane, Swaziland.

"It was really tough growing up ... there were eight of us in a four-roomed house," he says.

He reveals that his mother's decision to move him to Swaziland was based on taking him off the crime-riddled streets of Soweto in the late 1980s.

"Looking back, that really helped me. Things could have turned out differently," he says.

As fate would have it, the first thing he experienced when he got to school was break-dancing in the early 1990s.

"I didn't think I would find hip-hop alive in the mostly rural area of Mbabane," he says.

And that is where he started writing his own lyrics. "At that time I was influenced by [American hip-hop band] The Roots, especially their album Things Fall Apart," he says.

Ma-E further credits hip-hop in the 1990s for showing him how to flow, and how to have character when writing music.

"It was also people like HHP who inspired me with their energy. Hip-hop was just a way of expressing how you feel about something," he says.

The self-confessed story teller says although the game has largely changed over the years, he still remains relevant.

"I work with upcoming acts a lot, so that helps me spice-up my own craft," he says.

As a solo man, he has dropped singles alongside AKA, Emtee, Kid X and Maggz.

"Making music with different generations is always rich for any project," he says.

He says his album Township Counsellor, which was released last year, was a dedication to everyone in the 'hood.

"Making the album was quite a journey because I produced most of the songs myself," he says.

He also collaborated with renowned producers like Lunatik Beats and Soko.

Although he is cautious of mentioning dates, he says he is on the verge of launching his own record stable - Gandaganda Entertainment.

"I will also launch a clothing line and introducing new talent [to the music industry]," he says.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.