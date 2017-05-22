Mon May 22 15:13:15 CAT 2017

South African politicians and 'sex scandals' 2017-05-22 14:54:44.0 | Kgothatso Madisa | “Good people’s names will be tarnished! Why? It’s dirty politics.”

These were the words tweeted by former reserve bank governor Tito Mboweni after the Sunday Times story on Minister Jeff Radebe's alleged sex scandal became a trending topic.

According to Mboweni, South Africans can expect similar stories to come up as the ruling party prepares to elect its new leadership in a few months.

In light of the recent expose, we take a look at some of the prominent 'sex scandals' that have rocked the SA political scene over the years.

Jeff Radebe and the requested C.L.I.T

It emerged on Sunday that Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe is embroiled in sex scandal that, according to the Sunday Times, could harm his ambitions 'for higher office" ahead of the African National Congress elective conference in December.

Radebe is said to have requested nude pictures from an official government photographer Siyasanga Mbambani.

The nude pictures Radebe is alleged to have requested are very specific. The 64 year-old is said to have sent an explicit text in which he allegedly requests Mbambani to send him a picture of her "c.l.i.t" believed to be reference to her clitoris.

'This thing was a one-night stand'

During his time as the Sports Minister, the now Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was embroiled in a sex scandal that attracted a lot of attention.

Mbalula had an affair with a 27 year-old model whom he denied was his girlfriend because they did not enjoy privileges like going out to movies among others.

Talking to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk in 2016, Mbalula said "This thing was a one-night stand and it happened just like that and so it happens that I regret that."

Malusi Gigaba and Buhle Mkhize

It emerged in 2015 that Malusi Gigaba had an affair with the now famous Buhle Mkhize.

The alleged affair saw the two women, Buhle and Gigaba's wife Noma, at each other's necks on social media.

Mkhize brought the allegations to light in December claiming that she met Gigaba on Instagram in July.

Gigaba released a statement saying that he regrets "befriending a person who had sinister motives". He said that they have moved on as a family.

Malusi Gigaba and Gugu Nkosi

The then Minister of Public Enterprise Malusi Gigaba was hit with a R1.7million suit by Luka Sandhlane after the minister allegedly admitted to sleeping with his wife, Gugu, when the ANC deployee was doing party work in Nelspruit.

SundayWorld reported in 2011 that Gigaba had accepted responsibility "for his actions" and has apologised to Sandhlana for "his improper sexual conduct".

Kebby Maphatsoe and a naked picture

South Africans were shocked by a naked picture that went viral social media in October 2016 of a man resembling the deputy minister of defence and military veterans, Kebby Maphatsoe.

Although it was never proven whether the picture is indeed that of him, Maphotsoe said his family was traumatised and that he will be taking them for counselling.

"My wife and daughter, who is at the university, are both traumatised by this picture. I'm a family man with kids and you can imagine what the picture might have done to them. I will obviously have to take them for counselling," he said.

Zwelinzima Vavi and Jacqueline Phooko

Vavi's sex life was laid bare in 2013 when he was accused of rape. The allegations were made public by a lady named Jacqueline Phooko.

The then general secretary of Cosatu denied the allegations saying that the two had consensual sex.

Phooko, who worked at the Cosatu headquarters, claimed that Vavi went into her office, started grabbing, fondling her private parts and eventually had sex with her.

Vavi admitted to going into her office and locking door which he said was to ensure that no one would walk in on them in compromising position during an intercourse which he described as 'brief'. "At no stage did she ask me to stop" he said.

Jacob Zuma and Khwezi

A couple of years before he was elected president of the ANC and subsequently that of the country, Jacob Zuma was involved in a long legal battle where he was charged with raping the now late Fezekile 'Khwezi' Kuzwayo. Zuma was acquited in 2006.

Although Zuma denied the rape allegations, he admitted to having sex with Khwezi. He shocked the nation when he said that he took a shower after having sex with Khwezi whom he knew was HIV positive.

Jacob Zuma and Sonono Khoza

Zuma faced a lot of criticism in 2010 when it emerged he had fathered his 20th child with his friend, Irvin Khoza's daughter, Sonono, out of wedlock.

Zuma apologised, saying that his actions had put a lot of pressure on his family and his organisation, the ANC.

"I have over the past week taken time to consider and reflect on the issues relating to a relationship I had outside of wedlock," Zuma was quoted on The Guardian.

Although Sonono denied having a child with Zuma, it was reported that a an alleged birth certificate application document signed by both Zuma and Khoza answered "yes" to question "are the parents of the child married to each other".

Marius Fransman and Louisa Wynand

ANC Western Cape chairman Marius Fransman was accused of sexually assaulting his subordinate, Louisa Wynand who had accompanied him on a trip to an ANC birthday celebration in January 2016.

The ANC suspended Fransman's membership for five years after finding him guilty on two counts of misconduct. "abusing his office for the purpose of attempting to obtain a sexual favour from Louisa Wynand, and for making public statements which brought the ANC into disrepute", the party said.

Edmund van Vuuren

The DA chief whip in the Bhisho legislature Edmund van Vuuren is embroiled in an alleged sex harrassment scandal.

According to DispatchLIVE, a 25 year-old DA employee has filed a case against Van Vuuren who has since declined to comment.

James Selfe, DA’s head of federal council, confirmed receiving a complaint implicating a DA MPL in the Eastern Cape.

