Uthando neSthembu - Polygamy laid bare in reality show 2017-05-19 10:53:20.0 | Julia Madibogo | Businessman Musa Mseleku is on a mission to change the face of polygamy.

He has even flung open the doors of his home for television cameras to follow his life and that of his four wives and children.

Mseleku's new reality show titled Uthando neSthembu premieres on Mzansi Magic tonight where viewers will get to know his large and colourful family.

His family consists of Mamkhulu (first wife), MaYeni (second wife), MaKhumalo (third wife), MaNgwabe (fourth wife) and their 10 children.

Mseleku, 42, who is into social investment projects and logistics, said he hoped that the show would lift the lid on polygamy and erase some stereotypes.

"We have made a huge sacrifice as a family to allow cameras into our home but we are hoping that this will contribute to nation building by opening our doors and lives in the hope that viewers will get to witness our lifestyle," he said.

The show is filmed at the Mselekus' rural homestead in kwaMadlala, KwaZulu-Natal's south coast.

It unpacks how the four Mrs Mselekus balance daily school routine, homework, activities, household chores and parenting duties and spending time with their husband.

Mseleku said viewers will see that "polygamy as a lifestyle works when everyone is involved, this means the man and the women. If there are tensions it will not work at all."

He added that his family was feeling "a bit nervous but excited" ahead of the premiere of the show tonight.

Mzansi Magic's statement says the show will follow the family as it navigates a polygamous relationship, their family dynamic while staying true to tradition in a modern world.

Nondumiso Mabece, the channel's head of PR, commented: "While the wives now maintain a loving and respectful relationship with each other, the journey to peace and harmony was not an easy one.

"They each share how they felt at first being introduced into a polygamous marriage, the uncertainty and insecurity."

Uthando neSthembu starts on Mzansi Magic today at 8pm.

