Mon Apr 24 16:20:16 SAST 2017

Lungile Radu and Minnie Dlamini team up for SuperSport show 2017-04-24 16:02:28.0 | Sunday World | Former 'SoccerZone" presenter Minnie Dlamini and "Mzansi Footballers" host Lungile Radu are teaming up for a new lifestyle entertainment TV show with a dose of sports.

Picture credit: Supplied

The duo will host new show Homeground from 1 May, which will be simulcast on both Mzansi Magic and SuperSport.

The show will give viewers sports news, trivia, celebrity interviews, and social media, with a touch of lifestyle.

After her departure from SABC 1’s SoccerZone last year, news of Dlamini following in the footsteps of Robert Marawa and Carol Tshabalala by joining the SuperSport family first broke in January.

“What I’m looking forward to about the show is that it features a variety of sports – not just football. The show also offers a really big entertainment platform, so it’s breaking down South Africa’s existing segregation between the two worlds.” Dlamini expressed in a statement.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.