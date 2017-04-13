Thu Apr 13 16:15:24 SAST 2017

Situationships provide all the passion without the strings 2017-04-13 15:59:19.0 | Aneesa Adams | Facebook should include "situationship" in their relationship status updates. Why? Because it has become fashionable.

To explain the term bluntly, it means you wanna roll in the hay with someone without having any strings attached.

Getting into a serious relationship in this day and age is burdensome.

Sunday World went on to find out exactly why and how people get into situationships - and what the rules of engagement are.

A situationship can be defined as having all the benefits of an actual relationship but not having to commit. If only it were as perfect as it sounds.

A psychology honours student from Unisa who just recently got out of a situationship told us her story.

"Well, it just sort of happened. We both were attracted to one another, and neither of us were interested in a relationship. It was sort of an unspoken agreement.

"I felt fine with it in the beginning. It was just about fulfilling those physical needs, you know. So it was nice. In the beginning I didn't see it going anywhere. In the end I hoped it would," she says.

"It ended because I wanted more and then realised that was not an option. So I left it.

"But I didn't tell him that I wanted more or that I was ending it. I just withdrew myself. That made him want more but by then I'd already made up my mind to let it go.

"What's sad is that we don't really speak now," she says.

What about a guy's perspective?

"Yeah, it started by chatting on Whatsapp, over a period of time," a 22-year-old customs intern at DHL said.

"I initiated the conversation about an agreement to be friends with benefits. We both agreed on most points before physical contact took place. Once it started I felt good about it because it was a win-win situation. The intention of it was that it did not have a future, it was strictly on a as-time-goes-by basis.

"I'm not in the situationship anymore because she met someone who she felt something for and I didn't want to interrupt. We ended on pretty good terms, I mean I'm not going anywhere," he says.

Things can get even more complicated when one party is already in a serious relationship, but wants to have some fun on the side.

A 24-year-old sociology graduate told us about his triangle situationship.

"What had happened was the guy that I was with had a girlfriend, the girlfriend knew about me and was OK with the fact that her boyfriend had a guy on the side. She felt that she much rather shared him with a guy than another girl. It was very funny because we would confide in each other about him. We were always honest with each other.

"He knew that we confided in each other; you could say we were in a triangle situationship. And when I'm in that area I often see him and get together. It's on and off," he says.

A 30-year-old security specialist tells us his girlfriend broke his heart.

To soothe it he started a situationship with a longtime female friend.

"She was going to teach in China, so we only got physical until the time came for her to leave. That was the agreement. But I started developing feelings for her on a deeper level, because I found that she made me smile again. So I had issues that she was still in contact with her ex-boyfriend. I exploded. We resolved it."

His lady friend went abroad, but they agreed to have a long- distance relationship and be exclusive to each other.

"She comes back after a year. I can't wait," he says.

A 35-year-old banker tells us how he started a situationship with a married woman. He also had a girlfriend at the time.

"But we broke all the rules as we found ourselves spending time with each other [rather] than our partners.

We were always in each other's company and soon other friends in the group caught on to our situation. My girlfriend found out eventually as did her husband - and they both left us," he laughs.

"But I am happy because we found love when we were not really looking - it was just to explore and have fun at first. But the intimacy is amazing and I don't have to pretend when I am with her," he says.

Every contract has its rules and regulations.

In a situationship there are dos and don'ts to follow in order to keep the flow.

Dos

- Talk about it.

- Clarify the rules.

- Always be honest and open with one another.

- Set boundaries.

- Always be there when the other need you to do the deed.

- Do have lots of great sex.

- Always mix it up in bed because that's the point of the whole situationship, doing things that you won't do with your girlfriend or boyfriend.

- Treat your partner like a friend.

- Keep it on the lowdown.

Don'ts

- Don't enter a situationship hoping it will grow into something more.

- Don't go on dates and do coupley things.

- Don't break the boundaries.

- Don't bother when not trying to be bothered.

- Don't "need" anything, except for the physical.

- Don't introduce family.

- Don't text all the time, because you should know your role.

- Never be with other friends who know you.

- Don't fall in love.

- Don't have expectations,

- Don't have romantic feelings.

- Don't get attached.

- Don't get jealous because you don't have the right.

- Don't show affection in public.

- Don't post anything on social media.

There you have it, ladies and gentlemen, all the constructs of a perfect situationship.

You know you are in a situationship when...

- A one-night stand turns into the repeat booty call.

- You both hang out in similar social circles and consider each other friends. but if one or both of you strikes out with everyone else at the bar, you end up in bed with each other. Communication professor Dr Paul Mongeau and colleagues call this type of friends with benefits relationship "network opportunism".

- If neither of you finds another sexual partner for the night, you are a sexual 'sure thing' for one another.

- You feel safe hooking up with this partner because they are your friend, but you're confused at the potential for this to turn into something more. Maybe at one point you two were a couple, broke up and now you are just in it for the sex.

- You have weeks where he or she is really into you: good morning texts, Netflix dates, grabbing dinner. But then they disappear for days on end. And just like that, they reappear as if nothing happened.

- You and your partner enjoy each other's company and have even introduced each other to friends of yours.

- You have sex, but you never ask if they are dating other people or what you actually are to each other.

- You tell others that you are simply "hanging out", introduce them as your friend, but drag them along to social events as your date.

- You enjoy socialising with them and have similar personalities, but do not see this working out in the long run.

- You go on dates and sleep together. but one of you is also seeing other people.

- A partner is cheating on someone outside the partnership. You may even be aware of the deception, but convinced they will choose you in the end. - additional info extracted here.

What the experts say:

Relationship expert Elijah Padi advises us on "situationships".

"It is almost impossible for women to switch off completely because they are emotional beings. The first thing a woman looks for when entering some sort of relationship is security," he says.

Sticking to the rules and reflecting back to them from time to time will ensure the casual nature of the situationship.

"Men are capable of switching off because they would go into it for sexual pleasure only and they would not get emotionally attached. They are able to hold on to the relationship because it is all about status and territory," says Padi. Dangers of being in a situationship while in a relationship with someone else can be risky.

"If you are married you should not have friends with benefits in the first place, it runs the risk of ruining marriages and lives. The high risk here as well is that women become infatuated and leave their husbands only to find that the infatuation wears off after a period of 12 months. They then often realise that they don't love the other person."

He warns that STIs and depression are also a big danger when involved in a situationship .

"People must essentially be weary of what they are getting themselves into and try not too deviate," he says

Nadia Arain, relationship expert and a published author says situationships without feeling is almost impossible because women fall in love through their ears.

"I remember a situationship of mine. The man behaved like a boyfriend MINUS the commitment.

It was heartbreaking. The agreement is sex minus the relationship stuff. It's basically a hit and run on a person's esteem and body."

She advices when a woman is willing to accept anything outside Girlfriend or Wife, to go back to the drawing board and work on themselves.

Debra K Fileta, a Licensed Professional Counselor specialising in relationships says on relevantmagazine.com the problem in situations like this is that they don't magically turn into healthy relationships in the long run.

"When you start a game with no rules, it's really hard to go back and play by the rules. We're made to bond during physical intimacy. Whether it be a hug, a kiss or sex, our bodies are wired to release chemicals during physical intimacy that make us feel connected to the person we're with."

"When you create a relationship that's built on the physical, your emotions will always follow suit.

