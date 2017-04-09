Sun Apr 09 15:11:45 SAST 2017

How I found out my sister was my mother - Marah Louw 2017-04-09 14:55:20.0 | Marah Louw | In 1994 I took my mother to my father's grave for the ritual of informing him that we would be erecting and unveiling a tombstone for him.

A young Marah Louw. Picture crediT: Blackbird Books

My mother was sitting on the ground next to the grave when she cried, 'Hawu! Teboho, are you now planning to cover this grave with a stone before I join my husband?'

Shortly after, she took ill and was admitted at Baragwanath Hospital, where she died on August 19 1994.

Arrangements had to be altered - instead of unveiling my father's tombstone on August 27 as planned, we buried my mother. The most profound thing is that my father died on August 15 1991 and my mother on August 19 1994.

When some people came to pay their respects, they referred to my mother as my grandmother. My quest for the truth was reignited.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.