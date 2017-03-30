Thu Mar 30 13:36:20 SAST 2017

Get your body into sexy shape in two ticks 2017-03-30 12:55:07.0 | Somaya Stockenstroom | The latest hype in fitness circles is Bodytec.

Picture credit: Instagram.

Many of our celebs including Shashi Naidoo, Clint and Steffi Brink, Lira and LeAnne Kistan Dlamini, are big fans of this regimen.

The Bodytec concept came during Boris Leyck's business trip to Munich, Germany, in 2010 where he discovered electro muscle stimulation (EMS) training.

He was so impressed by the training that he contacted the market leader of EMS devices (Miha-Bodytec) and brought the technology to SA to develop and start his own EMS concept called BODYTEC®.

The first studio was opened in Cape Town in March 2011, followed by a second studio in November 2011 after which the franchise was launched.

There are now 29 studios nationwide, 10 in Johannesburg, seven in Pretoria, 11 in Cape Town and one in Durban.

It's said to work even better than the conventional gym.

My trainer for the day is Candice van der Schyff from the Rosebank branch. Upon entering, I am already impressed - it's not full, so I certainly won't be judged for my jiggly thighs.

As someone who does the odd cardio at home and spends many hours behind a desk, Van der Schyff says this is the ideal training needed for people like me. Apparently, by using this advanced technology your weekly strength training can be reduced to 20 minutes per week.

Training gear is provided by the establishment and trainers are optional.

So, off with your undies, and on with the tights, body vest and jacket with plenty of cords that are then hooked up to the machine.

She explains that the training is called EMS: a full-body workout that targets up to 90% of muscles.

Don't be alarmed when the gear and belts are sprayed wet.

The dampened clothes increase the conductivity of the impulse. This improves the connection between the EMS training device and the body.

The exercises are not as intense as anticipated, but I do break out in a sweat and feel my muscles working.

A tingling sensation at first - through the arms, back, breasts, back and buttocks. Then you feel a sudden jerk as you squat, lift or lunge. The intensity can be increased or decreased based on your comfort levels. It feels better than a deep Asian massage.

I feel my muscles are activated simultaneously and the contractions are of higher quality and more intense than a voluntary exertion can do alone.

A bit strange in the beginning, but soon my resistance builds and I have a craving for an even higher intensity.

Compared to conventional weight training, this training activates deeper muscle groups which leads to better balance among the muscles in the body and increased core stability.

I feel it!

Sandra Leyck, co-founder of the establishment, says the average gym routine hardly ever allows the body to receive thorough muscle stimulation.

"Bodytec training overcompensates, with just one weekly session. The intensity of the equipment allows you to thoroughly work out all areas of the body, whilst also effectively targeting problem areas. This type of workout guarantees the delayed onset of muscle soreness (Doms), which means increased fitness, toning, strength and endurance.

"The device is able to stimulate multiple muscle groups simultaneously, allowing for a repeated activation of the whole body," she says .

All trainers are qualified personal trainers, health professionals or sport scientists.

They are also able to advise you on training and nutrition-related questions.

I will definitely be back.

