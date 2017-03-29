Wed Mar 29 14:51:12 SAST 2017

White sangoma jets off to the US 2017-03-29 13:50:34.0 | Bongani Mthethwa | John Lockley‚ a fully initiated white South African sangoma in the Xhosa tradition‚ has been invited to share his healing insights in the US.

Lockley‚ popularly known as Ucingolwendaba (the messenger)‚ is a psychology honour’s graduate from Rhodes University.

Sounds True‚ a US-based multimedia publishing company with the mission of disseminating spiritual wisdom‚ will host a number of gifted teachers who will lead an online ceremony every month.

Lockley will join renowned shamans from around the world‚ who will promote healing for our global village.

These will include John Perkins‚ an American author known as one of the world’s leading experts on 21st century shamanism‚ Sandra Ingerman‚ the author of The Beginner’s Guide to Shamanic Journeying‚ and Betsy Bergstrom‚ a full-time spiritual teacher and practitioner.

Lockley graduated as a sangoma in 2007‚ after spending 10 years training in a township following a dream he had while on a retreat in the Tzaneen mountains in Limpopo.

In a “calling dream” a Xhosa sangoma came to him and told him he was going to teach him to become a sangoma. When he woke up the next morning‚ his legs hurt.

He told Grocott’s Mail in Grahamstown: “I got tick bite fever twice‚ glandular fever‚ hepatitis‚ Bilharzia. I was swept out to sea. I snapped my leg‚ broke my toe. I was so sick‚ it felt like I had 1‚000 volts of electricity in my stomach. I had a near fatal accident‚ I couldn’t sleep. I lost weight‚ I went to doctors but no one could help. I had exhausted the ‘white’ options.”

