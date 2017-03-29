Wed Mar 29 10:18:11 SAST 2017

Warren Masemola stands head above rest 2017-03-29 09:53:28.0 | Xolile Mtshazo | Popular award-winning actor Warren Masemola is using his baldness condition that befell him 26 years ago as his "unique selling point" in the entertainment space.

Picture credit: SAFTAS Facebook

Last week, the actor from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, famous for portraying gay sidekick Thoko Chanel in the SABC1 sitcom Ses'Top La, won his second best actor in a supporting role golden horn at the Saftas for playing Cosatu in the e.tv drama series Heist.

"It's not a disease or anything, it's a condition called alopecia but its working for me in my craft. While many use their dreads, blonde hair or weaves to get recognition, I use my baldness as my USP - unique selling point.

"Most thugs shave their heads, mine comes naturally, it stopped growing in the year I was starting primary school. I was about six years old. I used to stand out at school. I was unique. When I was being teased for my baldness, my relatives helped me gain my confidence by convincing me that I was Ken Gampu.

"Ken Gampu was a strong man TV star, a fearless gladiator, whom many looked up to. That helped me with my confidence, not to feel alienated."

On winning the Safta, Masemola, 33, said he was "full of excitement". "Because we knew we had put in so much work, it was not a surprise that Heist won five awards, including mine, out of the nine nominations, I'm more than excited."

So what puts Masemola head and shoulders above his peers?

"I believe it's the choice of language I speak in the drama Heist. My mother tongue is Sepedi, but because I grew up in a township, I didn't master the language and had to learn it."

Masemola went to stay in Limpopo to learn the language.

He believes Heist resonates with people because it reflects the richness of the Pedi language and the kasi lifestyle in Alexandra.

