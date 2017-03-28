Tue Mar 28 11:33:03 SAST 2017

Spice up your love life with sex toys 2017-03-28 10:53:42.0 | Batlile Phaladi and Aneesa Adams | Shows such as Sexpo prove that there is no such thing as boring sex.

Items on display at this year's Sexpo in Sandton.

This year's Sexpo, held at the Sandton Convention Centre, brought a whole lot of new ways to engage couples and singles on how they could spice up things in their sex life.

Singles, watching porn in a public place is a no-go area, get someone to go with you. This year porn makers revealed all the secrets to giving a lady the big O and to keep a man's member up even after off-loading.

Attendees got to watch live shows that demonstrated top sex tips, including reaching orgasm, giving a man mind-blowing oral sex and for men, ways to reach that elusive G-spot.

Sunday World spoke to Naughty But Nice adult boutique regional manager Andre Korofman who revealed that vibrators are the fastest selling item in their stores.

Patric Meyer from Luv Land said the country's females have become loyal buyers of sex toys.

Meyer said the rate at which vibrators were selling led the company to get electrical vibrators that also suck the clitoris.

He said that he gave the product to his promo girls. "Man... I gave them an estimate of two minutes to orgasm but most of them came back to say they orgasmed in seconds."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.