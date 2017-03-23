Thu Mar 23 10:11:23 CAT 2017

Pontsho Thekiso offers babysitting for few hours or whole weekend 2017-03-23 09:51:04.0 | Batlile Phaladi | Do you want to get kinky but are terrified that your kids will walk in on you while you are exploring on the kitchen counter?

Picture credit: Supplied

Or do you just want to join your girls or boys for a weekend away but can't find anyone to babysit for you? Don't stress. There is a professional solution for you, for a fee, of course.

Social entrepreneur Pontsho Thekiso is there to take care of your child for the entire weekend while you party out of town.

Thekiso, 35, said she charges R80 per night, R50 for after- care or R160 for the entire weekend to look after one child. She operates from an apartment in Berea, downtown Joburg, and welcomes children from as young as three months old.

"I used to operate from a house in Victory Park, not far from Cresta Mall and had clients from all races. Unfortunately operating costs forced me to move out of Victory Park and that is how I came to Berea.

"I have a new clientele now but I have at least two loyal families from Victory Park who still bring their children here," she said. Originally from Brits in North West, Thekiso said she started the business because her friends used to miss their favourite concerts and going on date nights as they did not have child minders.

"I told them that I will start a paid weekends and overnight service to take care of the kids and they thought I was joking. I bought sleeping sponges and toys for the project and started running it in November last year.

Before I could even get to five sponges and the rest of the toys, I had already had about 10 parents coming to my house seeking help," said Thekiso.

She said she had more than 10 years of experience as a child minder and was planning to augment that with a child development qualification.

Thekiso said her clients were mostly parents who work late shifts, and partying ones.

"Others just want a weekend to themselves without kids around. I hardly bother asking those who go partying what time they would be coming back. Instead, I often advise them to collect the kids the day after their fun.

"I also help the kids with their homework and read them books," she added.

