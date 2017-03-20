Mon Mar 20 15:26:58 SAST 2017

Denise Zimba replaces Boity as host of Ridiculousness Africa 2017-03-20 14:51:02.0 | Sunday World | Boity Thulo is not returning as the host of the second season of Ridiculousness Africa.

Picture credit: Supplied

Former Vuzu and Generations: The Legacy star Denise Zimba will replace her.

South African actor comedian Thomas Gumede will return as one of the hosts.

However, Nigerian comedian Basketmouth will not be returning.

Instead Nigerian personality Ehizojia “Ehiz” Okoeguale will also be the latest addition to the presenting panel.

Shooting for the new season starts today in Spain.

“I've always been fan of the show; it's hilarious so I'm excited to be joining Thomas and Ehiz and to be doing my thing! I'm a perfect fit - the show is fun and colourful, a bunch of laughs with high energy,” Zimba expressed in a statement.

I'm going to be bringing all of me onto set. Everyone knows I'm crazy and loud and I'm gonna bring vibrant commentary. I just hope I can contain myself..."

The new season of the show returns on 8 June on MTV.

