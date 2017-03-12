Sun Mar 12 16:17:54 SAST 2017

Trevor Noah wins Kids' Choice award 2017-03-12 15:35:44.0 | TMG Digital | South African comedian Trevor Noah has won big at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles‚ California‚ taking home the trophy for Favourite African Star.

Picture credit: Instagram

The Daily Show host beat fellow South Africans Pearl Thusi and Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Nigerians Yemi Alade and Funke Akindele Bello and Kenyan Lupita Nyong’o to take home the coveted orange ‘blimp’ after kids across Africa voted for him.

The news follows Noah’s latest triumph when he was chosen as one of 10 Next Generation Leaders by Time Magazine‚ who praised him as “the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown”.

Receiving his award at the set of The Daily Show‚ Noah quipped: “Nickelodeon! And the kids! Thank you so much for this amazing award‚ I am so honoured to be your Favourite African Star.”

Peering inside his award‚ Noah continued‚ “Did you know that it’s a kaleidoscope? I didn’t know that‚ you can see things – oh look at that! I can see Africa. Oh-oh-oh… I wanna go home.”

Chris Torline‚ senior marketing and digital director of Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa‚ said: “It’s amazing to see the broad appeal Trevor enjoys among comedy fans of all ages.”

Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena‚ Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles and featured performances from Little Mix‚ Machine Gun Kelly And Camila Cabello and appearances by Nikki & Brie Bella‚ The Chainsmokers‚ Nick Cannon‚ Ellen DeGeneres‚ Chris Evans‚ Kevin Hart‚ DJ Khaled‚ Demi Lovato‚ Chris Pratt‚ Rico Rodriguez‚ Zoe Saldana‚ JoJo Siwa‚ Zendaya and many more.

