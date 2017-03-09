Thu Mar 09 10:57:27 SAST 2017

The hood gives burgers on the menu SA flavour 2017-03-09 09:42:24.0 | Mduduzi Nonyane | The Sunday Cookout in Meadowlands, Soweto, has given a truck driver-turned-chef a fresh take on life.

After he was retrenched in 2014, Thabo Makgene, 32, from Protea North, about 10km from Meadowlands, started Groove Master Burgers late in 2015.

"I was quite frustrated because I couldn't get a job, until a close friend told me I could use my passion for making burgers to generate an income," he says.

The father of two sons has a regular food stall exhibiting his menu of burgers at the popular cookout, since it was started in August last year.

"I like making burgers because it is something outside the norm, people in the hood associate them with big restaurants, so I wanna show everyone that the hood makes better burgers," he says.

His array of hand-crafted burgers include the kasi gourmet, kasi express and lamb chops. But he says cookout goers seem to prefer the chakalaka burger.

"People seem to like the chakalaka burger, I think it's because it combines elements of the hood with the suburbs," he says.

It is served with hot or mild chakalaka and a beef patty, chips or Greek salad.

A few stalls away, Makgene faces stiff competition from a mobile restaurant called Black Chef. The eatery is owned by Itumeleng Molosi, 30, who is a professional chef.

"Black Chef is a mobile eatery that seats about 40 people. It is the first of its kind in the hood. The idea was to go around to different places and show people that sometimes the restaurant can find you," he says.

Molosi says he also serves burger specials and boerewors rolls with an African flavour. "We even have a burger where we have pap inside, we want the world to know that South Africans are capable of creating their own burgers," he says.

Black Chef employs two other chefs, and Molosi says empowerment is a core part of his business model.

The man behind cookout, Itumeleng Mokwena, 34, says the idea came to him and a group of friends in Diepkloof, when they realised that most people need a place to chill and enjoy music after church.

"We started this thing on the sidewalk and pizza was the only thing we sold."

He says the intention is to boost other young entrepreneurs and create a market for business to grow.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.