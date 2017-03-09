Thu Mar 09 13:58:28 SAST 2017

A Bollywood flick with Mzansi spice 2017-03-09 12:46:40.0 | Aneesa Adams | South Africa has produced yet another side-splitting Bollywood comedy with Mzansi flava . Keeping Up With The Kandasamys.

Maeshni Naicker from Keeping up with Kandasamys. Picture credit: : Mduduzi Ndzingi.

Both lead actresses grew up in Chatsworth, Durban, where the movie was shot - so it's a story close to home.

Although it speaks of Indian culture and traditions, there's a universal theme of meddling in-laws, love, hate and conniving, that all races will relate to.

The film tells the story of neighbours Shanti Naidoo (Maeshni Naicker) and Jennifer Kandasamy (Jailoshini Naidoo), who are arch enemies.

Shanti, a colourful and bubbly character, is always at loggerheads with Jennifer, who always seems to have the upper hand.

Shanti's life is a constant battle of keeping up with the Kandasamys - hence the name.

But they are forced to join forces when they learn that their children, Jodi Kandasamy (Mishqah Parthiephal) and Prishen Naidoo (Madhushan Singh), have become romantically involved.

They make it their mission to break up the couple with a number of hilarious plots. The last thing they want is to be related.

Husbands Preggie Naidoo (Rajesh Gopie) and Elvis Kandasamy (Koobeshan Naidoo) often struggle to get a word in as they are both dominated by their fighting wives.

Cheeky granny Ayah Kandasamy (Mariam Bassa) gives much insight into the situation.

Director and co- writer Jayan Moodley says she wanted to give audiences a real authentic film about Chatsworth.

". it's a film about people we all know - the interfering mother, the grandmother with her one-liners. This is a film with themes of love, happiness, forgiveness and family. . We tend to forget about the importance of family, and this film shows its strength."

The inspiration behind the name came from a bunch of youngsters who approached Moodley with this idea. "When I heard the name I started laughing, I then tested it out on some people and they loved it," said Jayan. "Of course, the name does play on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but this is a film about real people and not a reality show. It tells the story of constant competition between two families, trying to keep up with each other."

Co-writer Rory Booth says he was inspired by his childhood.

The film opened at cinemas nationwide on Friday.

