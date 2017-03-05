Sun Mar 05 11:22:57 SAST 2017

How rooibos helps boost sex drive 2017-03-05 10:16:12.0 | Staff writer | Looking for something to get you in a sexual mood?

For centuries, people have been searching for foods and magical potions to enhance their libido.

Partners planning on making the most of their love affair might be surprised to learn that one such natural aphrodisiac, due to its exceptionally high antioxidant content, is rooibos.

According to experts, antioxidants are critical for a healthy libido. Aside from enhancing general health, they also allow for the healthy functioning of vital blood vessels and capillaries necessary for optimal sexual function.

In addition, antioxidants ensure that neurons keep firing feel-good messages to the brain, which is considered the most important organ in the body as far as intimacy is concerned.

According to the SA Rooibos Council, the tea is exceptionally rich in antioxidants - in fact, it contains 50% more antioxidants than green tea, ranking right up there with other libido jump-starters like red wine and oysters.

Adele du Toit, spokeswoman for the SA Rooibos Council, explained that antioxidants are substances that are not naturally produced in the human body.

Instead, they are obtained through consuming brightly coloured fruits and vegetables.

"Antioxidants can be thought of as the waste collectors of the nutritional world. They clean up free radicals in the blood that are produced through the oxygenation process as cells use energy. Free radical accumulation is associated with degenerative illnesses, aging and some life-threating diseases.

"More research continues to confirm the link between the foods that we eat, our sense of well-being and even our emotions. Eating right, by incorporating food and beverages that are high in antioxidants, such as rooibos tea, is one of the best ways to boost your libido.

The good news is that these foods don't have to break the bank.

Rooibos tea, for example, sells for a fraction of the cost of a bottle of good red wine.

Alternatively, look for a wine that contains rooibos, to get the best of both," said Du Toit.

