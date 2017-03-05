Sun Mar 05 11:22:54 CAT 2017

Buying your first house 2017-03-05 10:21:13.0 | Nadine Nagel | Buying a new home is an exciting but often daunting process of juggling needs and wants against what you can practically afford based on your monthly income.

Before you head off to search for your dream home, you can save a lot of time and effort by knowing upfront what instalment you can afford each month, and what the bank is likely to finance you for.

These helpful tips from Hollard will help you determine your affordability based on gross income and, in turn, better manage your expectations:

Work out the instalment you can afford - banks will allow you to have a maximum monthly instalment amount equal to roughly 30% of your gross income. This is known as the Repayment-to-Income ratio (RTI). On a gross salary of R27k as an example, 30% of that will be R8100 (R27000 x 30%).

Now work out the purchase price range - working with three key assumptions - interest rate, repayment term and expected loan amount.

You can do this using the handy online calculators available on many of the bond originator or bank websites which is much easier.

Always make sure you use a reasonable interest rate, and not the best one you think you can get. Always allow some leeway for interest rate hikes, rather than buying at the absolute max that you can afford.

Remember the deposit: Keep in mind that 100% loans from the bank are difficult to secure, especially if you are a first-time buyer, so you will need to factor in a deposit. Depending on what deposit you have available, you can shop at a level slightly higher. For instance, if you know that you will probably be able to afford a R800000 property based on the RTI rule, and you have a 10% deposit, you can consider a property of around R880k as the loan will amount will come down to R800k after the deposit has been paid.

Don't forget to keep cash available for other upfront costs such as transfer duty, and conveyancing fees which also need to be paid out of your pocket before the transfer can take place.

Repayment term makes a big difference: Banks offer home loans of up to 360 months (30 years), but the most common term used when applying is 240 months (20 years).

Remember that the longer the term, your instalment might be lower, but you will pay a much higher total interest over the life of the loan.

