Saints and Sinners star Bongiwe Ngidi keen to showcase her acting prowess 2017-03-02 13:01:22.0 | Xolile Mtshazo | Mzansi's drama world has a new kid on the block and she is primed to take the television scene by storm.

Little known Bongiwe Ngidi features in the currently running season three of Mzansi Magic's Saints and Sinners, where she portrays gullible student Khethiwe.

Coincidentally, Ngidi, 19, is a drama student at the University of Pretoria but her character Khethiwe's effort to get her degree is undermined by her blesser Rulani, portrayed by Elliot Makhubo.

Season three of the family drama series sees the family of Mamohato, played by the esteemed Nthati Moshesh, involved in the recurring but intriguing story line of forgiveness versus retaliation.

Although the drama series is the highlight of Ngidi's short stint in the television space, she reveals that producers are queueing up for her talent, while she is ready to diversify.

"I'm having a number of offers to consider. In the next few months I could be juggling between the Saints and Sinners shoot and another local drama series or film, theatre and radio presenting," says Ngidi.

"I must be honest, my first port of call is Saints and Sinners. Once another casting has been tied up I will have to sit down with the producers and see how to work out my time schedule.

"And considering I am studying, it could be hectic but, as they say, once you take up this craft, you must be prepared to work twice as much to get recognition."

Ngidi feels she is living her character.

"Khethiwe was once grounded, not anymore. She is a first-year journalism student, I'm a first-year drama student," she says.

"We differ slightly because Khethiwe is living on a fast lane. She is enjoying the life of being blessed and is captivated by the Joburg lights as she is constantly showered with money and gifts."

Last year, Ngidi had a cameo role on the e.tv gangster drama Z'bondiwe.

In theatre, a much younger Ngidi was in the 2007 production of Maru, directed by Phyllis Klotz and based on a famous novel by Bessie Head.

