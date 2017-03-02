Thu Mar 02 15:06:29 SAST 2017

Khathutshelo Mashau offers helping hand to SA's youth 2017-03-02 14:52:12.0 | Batlile Phaladi | Limpopo-born businessman Khathutshelo Mashau is committed to helping unemployed youth identify job opportunities.

Picture credit: Supplied

Having experienced the hardships of arriving in Joburg without a job in 1996, Mashau is making a difference for other youth.

He came to Joburg to study mechanical engineering but could not complete his studies due a lack of funds.

"I resorted to driving taxis part-time and also held jobs as a waiter in restaurants," he said.

He then started a new educational programme called City of Joburg Educate Digital Interns, aimed at equipping unemployed youth with IT skills.

Mashau, who operates Nunnovation Africa Foundation, is presently up-skilling and training about 1000 young people in information communications technology (ICT).

The programme focuses on driving innovation and entrepreneurship through critical thinking, preparing students for employment and empowering them to participate in the mainstream ICT sector.

"Interns are prepared to meet the demands of the connectivity that underpins the development of 'smart cities'," Mashau said.

"After the training, students get the opportunity to explore smart cities' connectivity in developed countries, exposing them to innovation and an innovative mindset outside SA."

Mashau's quest to change the lives of young people did not stop there as he is finalising a concept about construction called Supplier Park.

He said the project would see young entrepreneurs providing products to established retailers in the construction industry.

Mashau is the winner of the Global Training and Development Leadership award. The annual awards are part of the World Training Development Congress which was held in Mumbai, India, last week.

"I have a challenge with things that remain the same for too long. Everything has to evolve with a little nudge every now and then."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.