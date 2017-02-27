Mon Feb 27 11:16:02 SAST 2017

Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu get close, personal 2017-02-27 11:01:41.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane | Actresses Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu got temperatures rising when they posted a provocative picture of themselves getting cosy two weeks ago.

But the lustful image did not last for long as some of their followers on Instagram deemed it too raunchy and reported them for posting explicit content.

The picture, which also sparked speculations that the pair could be dating, was then taken down by the internet service.

They both denied they were sharing more than just the stage as actresses.

"We work together, we create work together," said Ziqubu, bursting out with laughter.

Asked if she would date a woman, Ziqubu said: "I fall in love with the soul not the gender, if the soul is a man it's a man."

Ziqubu plays Nox on e.tv's Rhythm City while Nduna is on e.tv's Hustle as Thuli.

In the picture, they appeared topless and described it as a nude art.

"The picture is very moody, it looks more like a shot from a film than a pic. I'm wearing a panty that covers more than a bikini," said Ziqubu.

Ziqubu told Sunday World that those who reported the picture need to learn to be open-minded and if not, they should just un-follow her.

She said people could not stand that she was naked with another woman.

"I will not stop posting similar photos. I post reflections of my internal world and things I am interested in. I am a filmmaker, so pretty pictures that have untold stories in them always appeal to me," she said.

She said she met Nduna three years ago when she was suggested to her for a feature film she was directing and producing.

"She came through and I knew immediately that she was right for the part," she said.

She said the movie was about an interrogation on whether there is a place for lesbians in a traditional African set-up or not.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.