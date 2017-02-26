Sun Feb 26 12:30:54 SAST 2017

Bonang, Khanyi Mbau and Boity stun at Metro FM Awards (Photos) 2017-02-26 11:44:52.0 | Emmanuel Tjiya | While there was plenty of drama during the main show at the 16th annual Metro FM Music Awards, there was also lots of dramatic fashion on the black carpet.

Sporting a classic chignon, Bonang Matheba looked elegant in an off-the-should black sequined Gert-Johan Coetzee creation.

Radio personality Khanyi Mbau was the belle of the ball, opting to cover up in a breathtaking pink strapless ball gown.

Rhythm City actress Boity Thulo showed off her incredible figure in a bodycon Zarth Designs velvet wrap dress. Isibaya beauty Jessica Nkosi opted for a beaded cleavage-baring gown, with a daring high-slit, from the same designer.

Kelly Khumalo flaunted some sexy skin in a lavender sheer Tsotetsi KL design.

Rocking a halo faux locs updo, Nomzamo Mbatha donned the most interesting hair choice of the night. While her hairdo was OTT, Mbatha kept her look simple in an embellished Zarth Designs, with a cape effect.

Lerato Kganyago dared to be different in a tailored cleavage-hugging Craig Jacobs velvet suit.

Mafikizolo duo Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe twinned in monochrome designs.

Vixen Ntando Duma had perhaps the biggest cleavage of the night in a blush-toned 96th Avenue gown.

Host of the night Pearl Modiadie brought a pop of colour in a peek-a-boo canary yellow gown.

Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels wore a heavily embellished Quiteria & George dress.

