Thu Feb 23 16:14:28 SAST 2017

Pearl Modiadie and Amon Mokoena hosting Metro FM Music Awards 2017-02-23 15:46:31.0 | TshisaLIVE | Radio presenters Pearl Modiadie and Amon Mokoena have been unveiled as the hosts of this year's Metro FM Music Awards.

Metro fm Amon Mokoena and Pearl Modiadie at the official launch of the 15th annual Metro fm awards to be held next year end February in Durban Inkosi Albert Luthuli International. Picture: Tshepo Kekana / Sunday World.

The glitzy awards ceremony, which will take place at the Durban ICC this Saturday has become a a much-anticipated event on the social calendar.

While the aim of the awards is to reward musicians for their hard work, the red carpet glam and performances make it a show not to be missed.

Every year two hosts are tasked with steering the ship, and this year, its Pearl and Amon.

After much speculation SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the news. "It is true, every year we change it around and this year it was their turn," Kaizer told TshisaLIVE.

