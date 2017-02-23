Thu Feb 23 13:13:27 SAST 2017

Love is in the air and on the internet 2017-02-23 13:12:53.0 | Batlile Phaladi | These days people are finding love in the most unexpected places.

The best love stories seem to be those of couples who met via social media. A far cry from the traditional date and marry someone in your school or workplace. These are some of their stories:

Clint and Steffi Brink

Actor, singer and fitness enthusiast Clint Brink first noticed Steffi van Wyk on Instagram. He only knew her for three months before he popped the question and she said yes.

The former Miss Namibia was also into the fitness game, and is also Miss World Sports 2015.

After many likes from Brink, the two exchanged numbers and hit it off. In an interview with Touch Central he revealed that he could tell from her social media accounts that she was meant for him. "We started speaking via social media and checked each other's posts out, and obviously you get a sense of what type of person it is. I could see we have a lot of things in common - the training thing, the fitness stuff. And besides that I just thought she was damn fine! So we started texting, I sent her my number, we started chatting and we spoke for about two-and-a-half weeks before I really met her because she was based in Namibia."

They planned their wedding in one month and it was nothing short of a fairy tale in August last year. The two share pics of themselves training together and are probaby Mzansi's hottest fit couple.

In a recent post he dedicates: "Do you believe God is real and has the power to breath new life into a seemingly dead life? I am proof of this. .

"After having a car accident claim the life of someone I loved ... followed three years of court cases, homelessness, family hardship. Relationships with women who . were broken. . they were only reflections of what I was on the inside... broken. . God reintroduced himself through the love that is now my wife... and took away the stain that was left in my heart and on my life."

Boitumelo and Azwi Netshituni

Boitumelo and Azwi Netshituni who met on Facebook have been married for six years.

"My husband and I started chatting on Facebook in 2009, he sent me a friend request and I accepted," says Netshituni.

Because she had heard stories about online dating and people meeting on social media being vague and dangerous, she decided to meet him in a public space before they went on a proper date.

"You know I still laugh even today when I think of that day. We first met in front of Woolworths in Sammy Marks, Pretoria central. I just wanted to make sure I'm safe," she says.

Netshituni says her husband then bought her fish and chips on their first date. "He even bought atchaar to go with it. I was thinking, 'hell no, really, did I come here for this'?"

After meeting him, they stopped talking for a long while.

"He came back and started talking to me in 2011. Suddenly we clicked. Fast forward 11 months later, he paid lobola to my family and we got married."

Netshituni says she surprised a lot of people at the wedding when she told the guests about where she and her husband met. "People expect us to meet at church. When you tell them about any other place, they are shocked."

She says her husband has become her best friend. "Where we met does not even matter. We don't have insecurities about each other's social media pages because we are married and we have an obligation to be faithful and love one another."

Mohlompheng Nonyana and Jabulile Yende

Mohlompheng Nonyana and Jabulile Yende are well on their way to their happily ever after.

The pair says they have decided to have a relationship two years after constant communication through Facebook.

"When she added me on Facebook, we were both in relationships. We spoke and decided to meet but we could not start a relationship while we had other people. We continued chatting for two years about general things until when we were both single," says Nonyana.

Nonyana says their relationship was not easy.

"We have had our fair share of insecurities because we were getting to know each other and we were also afraid one of us would go back to the former lover."

But Nonyana says he liked Yende and wanted their relationship to work regardless.

"When we had our first date in Carlton Centre, I knew I wanted to be with her,"

Two years into the relationship, Nonyana and Yende have a three-month-old baby boy.

He says people should not hold so much about where people met and that your soul mate could be anywhere.

Steven and Kedibone Tau

Steven and Kedibone Tau have been married for five years.

Tau, a journalist and radio host, first met his love Kedibone through Facebook.

"My wife heard me on a night-time radio show in 2002 while I was with Theta FM, based in Orange Farm in the Vaal.

"She had sent me a Facebook request.

"I accepted the request and we started chatting through message," he says.

At the time, Tau says, he knew he had just won a fan who became more than a fan.

"She requested Aretha Franklin's song United Together on my Facebook page and I played it on the radio," he says.

During their Facebook chats, Tau says he had expressed his love to Kedibone.

"I finally asked her out and we started spending a lot of time together," says Tau.

The pair did not wait for a year to start talking about marriage.

"I think when we met, we both knew what we wanted. We dated for four months and then we had a conversation about marriage.

"I initiated it and before we knew it, I proposed to her on a Sunday at a soul session gig in Meyerton, where I played her The Biggest Part of my Life by Brian McKnight," says Tau.

Tau says being with her made him realise that there is no designated place to meet the love of your life.

Embrace it even if it comes to you at a night club, tavern, funeral or anywhere, he says.

The couple are still as happy as they were back then and now have two children, aged 11 and four.

