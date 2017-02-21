Tue Feb 21 17:14:12 SAST 2017

SABC drops 'Come Dine with Me SA' 2017-02-21 16:52:58.0 | Sunday World | After announcing little over a month ago that they will be rebooting popular cooking show "Come Dine with Me South Africa" the SABC has dropped it.

In a short statement released on Tuesday afternoon, SABC announced that it will no longer continue with the production of the show that was planned to air on SABC 3.

According to the statement SABC has been in negotiations with the rights holder, production house Rapid Blue, to showcase Come Dine With Me South Africa.

However SABC was informed by the production company that they have subsequently withdrawn their offer for them to produce the show.

