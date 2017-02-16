Thu Feb 16 15:53:27 SAST 2017

Proudly gay, talented and oh so fabulous 2017-02-16 14:58:43.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane and Somaya Stockenstroom | February is themed Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) History Month in South Africa.

In celebration of the month, we take a look at some of the world's most talented people.

Besides their sexual orientation and often good looks, their gene pool seems to have something that makes them extraordinary.

l Our very own talented choreographer and television personality, Somizi Mhlongo:

He is a trendsetter and absolute go-getter. Without him, Idols SA wouldn't have an audience.

He is also an insanely good dancer and choreographer. Add to his résumé actor, radio personality and creator of his own fitness DVD.

One of Mzansi's most successful athletes, Caster Semenya: Despite being ridiculed for her masculine physique and called all sorts of ugly names, she persevered and again came out on top on the World Olympicstage.

She recently married her long-term partner Violet Raseboya.

Portia Modise is an award-winning footballer. She became the first African player to score 100 international goals.

She quit international football in 2008 and returned again in 2012 to represent South Africa at the London Olympics.

She played a key role in Banyana Banyana reaching the Africa Championships. She was Banyana Banyana striker and captain, and could show Bafana how to up their game. She also celebrates the fact that she is not heterosexual.

Having a preference for boys' games as a child, she says the idea that hanging around gay people will make you gay too is laughable.

Eusebius McKaiser is a well-known social commentator.

Openly gay and proud, his social media pages are filled with pictures of his companion. The couple are fondly known as the McNyandas.

He is considered one of SA's sharpest minds regarding any subject - be it politics, education or health.

The published author, host on talk radio 702 and columnist can move easily from gayling (language created by gay people predominantly from the Cape) with pals to debating with professors - often leaving them gasping at just how clued up he is.

Thandiswa Mazwai is Africa's Afro-Jazz Queen. She has been in the music industry for more than 21 years.

But the 40-year-old already holds legendary status. Having started out with Jacknife, and moving onto Bongo Maffin, she became a household name, eventually moving on to become a great solo artist and much more comfortable about her same-sex relationship.

David Tlale is a local designer who went on to capture world stages with his eccentric and avantgarde designs, which cannot be replicated.

Robert Whitehead , better known as Barker Heinz on Isidingo , is probably Mzansi's scariest villain. He is equally remarkable on the theatre stage and has many accolades to his name.

SABC1 Shift presenter and After Nine actor Aaron Moloisi has men and women drooling over his sculpted abs and sensually dark skin.

The hottie from Limpopo is not only easy on the eye, but is making a name for himself for all the right reasons. He is not only a TV show host but has also been a producer since 2002 on TV shows dealing with education and entertainment, business and human development.

He is also an inspirational speaker.

And the articulate one is also a professional voice-over artist in English, Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, isiXhosa.

Queen Latifah

She started off as a female rapper and is respected as a pioneer in the industry.

She has since produced and recorded a delightful jazz album and has acted in many blockbusters - with Chicago the musical earning her several awards.

Ellen DeGeneres

She has one of the hottest women on her arm - actress Portia de Rossi.

The comedian and talkshow host came along and showed the mighty Oprah how a talkshow is really done.

DeGeneres came out on her sitcom Ellen and in Time magazine in 1997. ABC cancelled the series not long after she came out.

Chaz Bono, who was then with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, and others, claimed the show had become "too gay".

DeGeneres can probably afford to buy the network now.

George Michael

The singer penned some of the most timeless romantic songs - he was the poster boy for many young girls (even boys) in the 1980s.

The British singer, who died in December last year, was unbeatable at any genre of music he pursued.

Even he was too scared to come out until he was caught a few years ago in a public bathroom for soliciting "lewd acts".

Adam Lambert

He is the American Idol contestant who lost out to some no- name somebody because fans of the show were not ready for a homosexual.

But there was no doubt in any intelligent person's mind that he was the clear winner - madly magical musical skills.

Luther Van dross

He was undoubtedly the king of R&B tunes still sung by people of all ages and races.

For many years people speculated about his sexuality.

He never did confirm these rumours, but friends of the singer publicly said he was struggling to live his life the way he wanted because of his worries of public opinion.

But despite these issues, his talents were just too great to be overshadowed by whether he liked men or women.

Sir Elton John

His music has captivated the hearts of many.

Who can forget his Candle in the Wind tribute to Princess Diana? And not just anyone gets to perform for royalty.

He has penned many classics and mentored many musicians after him.

He has been in a relationship with David Furnish since 1993.

