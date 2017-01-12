Lethabo Bereng out to exploit 'unique looks'
Actor Lethabo Bereng says he has been told he has unique looks and plans to capitalise on that to make it big in acting.
Picture credit: Facebook
Many would recognise him as Kitt's (Brenda Ngxoli) best friend Pretty on e.tv's drama Hustle. Bereng, 24, says he loves playing Pretty because he is a trans-gender and not just another ordinary gay guy.
Hustle is on e.tv every Monday at 9.30pm.
He says the character depicts a young person who moves to Joburg to hustle and becomes a celebrity stylist. He then meets Kitt and they become best friends. Their friendship is so tight that Kitt offers to finance Pretty's medical process of becoming a woman.
Bereng studied drama at the Market Theatre. His big break came when he was cast in SABC2's Mamello.
"It was nerve-wrecking but exciting at the same time because it's a Sesotho drama and I play a 15-year-old straight boy," Bereng says.
Besides acting, Bereng is passionate about designing costumes. He says after graduating at 19, he shadowed a costume designer at the Market Theatre for two years.
Other facts about Bereng:
He is openly gay and is from Randfontein on the West Rand; his future plans include modelling overseas; his role model is former Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni; he would love to join e.tv's Scandal! one day because "I love the quality of their acting and storyline".