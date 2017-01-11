Wed Jan 11 10:27:23 SAST 2017

Zulu icon Mkabayi honoured in film 2017-01-11 10:10:50.0 | Abdul Milazi | Musicals have been South Africa's best exports since the roaring success of Ipi Tombi back in 1974.

The overseas market has been lapping them up ever since but, strangely enough, only one, Sarafina, has made it into film.

That is about to change, if independent filmmaker Nicola Rauch has her way.

Her Zulu cultural musical film She is King, set for release later this year, is billed as the next big thing since Sarafina, which grossed R95-million in the US alone, well above the award-winning Tsotsi's R23-million.

"We very specifically chose a musical as our next film as it is a genre that has not been tried in local black film for a while since Sarafina in 1992," says Rauch. The musical stars a strong cast of well-known local faces and exciting newcomers, including Uzalo's Gugu Zulu, who plays the lead role.

Rauch says the film showcases the depth and beauty of Zulu culture with a contemporary context that will thrill and engage the audience.

"The ongoing worldwide success of The Lion King theatrical production is undeniable and our film's storyline offers both a contemporary and historical look at South African culture, specifically Zulu culture," says Rauch.

She says South African traditional music travels well.

"Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a great example, winning international awards and booking big venues worldwide. It is worth the exercise to see if this translates into film," she says.

The film features reworked and re-versioned songs by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Miriam Makeba, Mahlatini & the Mahotella Queens and other Mzansi greats.

She says musicals appeal to a wider demographic than the majority of the black commercial films that have gone to market so far in South Africa.

"We included a backdrop of an incredible female African role model, Mkabayi, who was King Shaka's aunt and basically built the Zulu Nation with her brother and nephews."

Familiar faces in the movie include Khabonina Qubeka, Khanyi Mbau, Aubrey Poo and Mbuso Kgarebe.

Rauch and her co-producer Mpho Ramathuthu have launched a crowd-funding campaign to allow ordinary South Africans to own a stake in the film.

The top donation package costs R130000 and earns the donor a 1% stake in the movie, proportional profits and official credit as executive director.

Smaller donations, which start at R700, earn soundtracks, posters, T-shirts, tickets and other movie paraphernalia.

"We have a committed local distributor and some international interest, but we need funding to finish the film," says Rauch.

To donate go to here.