Rappers who'll blow your mind in 2017 2017-01-11 12:55:34.0 | Mduduzi Nonyane | They dropped verses that sent ripples through Mzansi's hip-hop landscape.

Their tracks boasted swag and talent and that is why they are our Top 10 rappers to watch out for in 2017.

Yanga: Seen as a rapper destined for stardom, he silenced haters with a hit remix of his debut single titled Awuth Yam featuring AKA and Kid X.

OkMalumKoolKat: Known for his hard-to-define flows, the Durban-born rapper has brought a new taste to hip-hop and has vowed to keep it coming.

2Lee Stark: Heavily influenced by youth culture in his flows, this Durban-born cat is gunning to become the Jay Z of Mzansi hip- hop. His singles include Ain't Leaving Alone and Finesse.

Solo: Born in Diepkloof, Soweto, the down-to-earth lyricist is arguably one of the most exciting storytellers. His mixture of soul and poetry makes him a force to be reckoned with. His hit song Jubilee noLigaMo has been rocking the airwaves.

Kanyi Mavi: Apart from dropping dope bars, the young lyrist from Cape Town is highly conceptual. Her album called Iintombi Zifikile left hip-hop fans in awe.

Gigi Lamayne: Her street fight flows have proven a hit among hip hop lovers, both young and old. She has made major moves in a short space of time, collaborating with industry heavyweights such as Tumi Molekane and AKA on her album iGenesis.

L Tido: Known for his smooth type of flows, the Oh No hit-maker promises to come out guns blazing this year.

Anatii: Mostly known for producing hit tracks for the likes of L Tido and AKA, the singer and rapper proved his game by dropping his album called Artiifact with the smash hit Jump, alongside Nasty C.

Kid X: After his controversial exit from Cashtime, the eMalahleni, Mpumalanga-born rapper silenced critics with his hit single Ipati featuring Kwesta.

Stogie T. Formerly known as Tumi, the Tanzania-born rapper gave himself a face-lift, dropping an album also titled Stogie T. The young veteran of SA hip-hop vows to stay current and banging.