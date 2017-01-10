Tue Jan 10 13:14:19 SAST 2017

Thuso Mbedu's choice of acting pays off 2017-01-10 12:42:48.0 | Xolile Mtshazo | Despite excelling in maths and science at school, actress Thuso Mbedu could not imagine herself in a white lab coat immersed in all kinds of tests.

Thuso Mbedu. Picture credit: Supplied.

Mbedu, 23, a Wits University drama graduate, says it was during her pre-matric years in KwaZulu-Natal that she decided the arts were her destiny.

The Mzansi Magic teen drama Is'thunzi actress's rapid rise to fame was due to her portrayal of model student Boni Khumalo in the drama series Saints & Sinners, aired on the same channel.

"I was in Grade 9 doing a school play as part of my drama subject when I fell in love with acting," she says.

"At first drama was a kick back and relax subject for me, but I got interested and eventually hooked. My best friend and I were always chosen to do lead performances. That's how I ditched the lab coat."

From then on Mbedu made remarkable strides, starting with her studies at Wits, majoring in physical theatre management from 2010 to 2013.

In the middle of her third year in 2012, she was chosen as part of a Wits exchange programme with the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. "That's when I got further impetus to love and embrace the craft. My stay in the US exposed me to so many opportunities in the arts."

Mbedu took time off in December to visit her alma mater, the Pelham Primary School in Pietermaritzburg to address learners about life skills.