Duma Ndlovu tells South Africa's story from imprisonment to freedom | Thami Ngidi

The cast of a production by Duma Ndlovu called The Game - a gritty musical that explores prison life among a group of women.

At first glance, The Game is about the lives of female prisoners in South Africa as Nelson Mandela is released.

It is a musical about grime, sexual contestation and conquest among women starved of male companionship by imprisonment.

In truth, however, The Game is more than the sum of the basic instincts of a female troupe. Creator Duma Ndlovu has said it would have been impossible to write a prison drama without being true to the realities of imprisonment - deprivation, violence, competition and unsavoury language.

Ndlovu has assembled a star-studded cast that includes Uzalo actress Lungile Mkhize as the excitable Take 5. Sindi Dlathu and Buhle Samuels (both in Muvhango) feature as hardcore criminals Nomsa and Pretty, who are always at each other's throats.

Durban actress, singer and playwright Sheila Khumalo, Newcastle-born actress Nomasonto Dlamini, Vuyiseka Cawe (The Gift, Rhythm City) and Nqobile Ndlovu make up the stellar cast of this riveting play.

The Game sees incarceration as a microcosm of South Africa. It repaints our tortured past through prison and takes us to Hillbrow's nightlife, Soweto 1976 and to the symbiotic relations between White suburbia and Black township.

The Game ends with unprecedented, even shocking oneness among the prisoners as they tell us that negotiations and selflessness can solve all challenges.

In this production, Ndlovu manages to tell South Africa's own dramatic story from imprisonment to freedom through a carefully threaded musical that showcases the massive acting and singing talents of some of South Africa's best performers. The Game is sad, historical and still impossibly funny, reminding us of the essence of negotiation and unity as building blocks for South Africa.

Next to the top-class acting, the rearrangement of familiar songs is easily one of the highlights. It will have audiences singing and tapping to ditties popularised by The Shembes, Brenda Fassie and Miriam Makeba, amongst others.

Ndlovu's other productions include Bergville Stories, The Ritua2l and The Journey. Ndlovu is also the brains behind popular SABC shows, Uzalo and Muvhango.

The Game featured at the Playhouse Loft Theatre from December 16-24.